'It's made in Vietnam!' At inauguration, origin of red Trump hats shocks many

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

One of the biggest cheers President Donald Trump received from supporters watching his inaugural address on Friday was his call to "buy American and hire American." Many of those supporters were sporting Trump's trademark red "Make America Great Again" baseball caps that were made in China, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

