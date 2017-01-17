Island mystery: Conn. woman last seen...

Island mystery: Conn. woman last seen in Texas, then vanishes

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: News Times

A Connecticut woman missing since November may have been spotted in southeast Texas. Police on South Padre Island aren't sure 22-year-old Emily Kutz is still there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... 3 hr Hillary for prison 8
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Community Disorga... 62,976
News 'It's made in Vietnam!' At inauguration, origin... 14 hr Copper Head Road 2
News Texas Court grants appeal after 35 years withou... Sat Jim 1
News At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court wil... Sat NOM s Waffle House 1
News Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ... Sat CAS 2
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... Fri tomin cali 22
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,432 • Total comments across all topics: 278,144,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC