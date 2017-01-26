In Trumpa s White House, a day of confusion and change
President Donald Trump points to guests upon his arrival at Andrews Air Force One, Md., Thursday. Trump is returning from Philadelphia after speaking at the House and Senate GOP lawmakers at their annual policy retreat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 min
|Pete
|63,015
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|5 min
|tomin cali
|53
|Black lawmakers say regent appointments lack di...
|Thu
|Jim
|1
|Texas man convicted in 2 slayings at Subway sho...
|Thu
|Jim
|1
|Proposed bill would raise the smoking age from ...
|Thu
|Bad Move
|1
|Trump tries to stifle science, and scientists r...
|Wed
|SANTO
|2
|Farenthold: TxDOT forced to pay relocation bene...
|Jan 25
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC