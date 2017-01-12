Ice threat lingers for some Midwest s...

Ice threat lingers for some Midwest states; storms in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

A few states in the Midwest again are on alert for icy conditions, while strong storms are moving through the Houston area. While the weekend's storm caused travel issues in parts of Oklahoma and Kansas, some meteorologists acknowledged it fell short of dire forecasts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,872
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... 14 hr Wholly Silicon Wafer 5
News Man offers plea in stalking of dead daughter's ... (Jun '08) 18 hr Agree 20
News GOP looks to high court to stop 'Californiazati... Sat Jim 1
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Sat Errybody 53
News How to get comfortable with diversity Sat Einstein Nukes 5
News In a small Texas town, a new private detention ... Sat TerriB1 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,439 • Total comments across all topics: 277,958,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC