Ice threat lingers for some Midwest states; storms in Texas
A few states in the Midwest again are on alert for icy conditions, while strong storms are moving through the Houston area. While the weekend's storm caused travel issues in parts of Oklahoma and Kansas, some meteorologists acknowledged it fell short of dire forecasts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,872
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|14 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|5
|Man offers plea in stalking of dead daughter's ... (Jun '08)
|18 hr
|Agree
|20
|GOP looks to high court to stop 'Californiazati...
|Sat
|Jim
|1
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Sat
|Errybody
|53
|How to get comfortable with diversity
|Sat
|Einstein Nukes
|5
|In a small Texas town, a new private detention ...
|Sat
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC