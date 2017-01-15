Ice storm more bark than bite for Amarillo, 31,000 in northeastern Panhandle lose power
Tom Ladd and his 9-month-old Labrador Cooper had ice-canopied Lipscomb Street to themselves Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service reported that Amarillo received nearly 1.7 inches of rain between Friday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
