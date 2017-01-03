Ice cold baths, more sex and giving half your food to the dog: Men...
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|1 hr
|Fred
|33
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,755
|New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin...
|13 hr
|Frogface Kate
|21
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|15 hr
|Farmer
|179
|Man gets prison for shining laser at Texas TV h...
|Sat
|Jim
|1
|Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ...
|Fri
|spud
|11
|Rick Perry's Texas giveaways: There's something...
|Jan 6
|jim
|1
