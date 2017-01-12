Hunters claiming to be shot by Mexicans shot each other
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller keeps getting rapped on the knuckles for his penchant for spreading fake news stories. After a shooting at a hunting camp in West Texas, he did it again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|6
|Bill aims to cut off aid to countries that don'...
|3 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|4 hr
|McGooters
|20
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,872
|Man offers plea in stalking of dead daughter's ... (Jun '08)
|Sun
|Agree
|20
|GOP looks to high court to stop 'Californiazati...
|Sat
|Jim
|1
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Sat
|Errybody
|53
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC