Human Rights Campaign to open Texas o...

Human Rights Campaign to open Texas offices to fight "bathroom bill"

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

With Texas Republicans working to pass their own version of a "bathroom bill," one of the nation's most prominent LGBT civil rights organizations is opening offices in Texas to fight it. The Human Rights Campaign is setting up three field offices in Austin, Houston and Dallas for the legislative session and have set their eyes on defeating Senate Bill 6 and other anti-LGBT legislation that's been proposed by Texas lawmakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 30 min another brick in ... 59
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,022
Election Who's got your vote in the Texas Attorney Gener... (Oct '14) 4 hr Express 10
Election Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14) 6 hr James 160
News Black lawmakers say regent appointments lack di... Thu Jim 1
News Texas man convicted in 2 slayings at Subway sho... Thu Jim 1
News Proposed bill would raise the smoking age from ... Thu Bad Move 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,499 • Total comments across all topics: 278,336,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC