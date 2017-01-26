Human Rights Campaign to open Texas offices to fight "bathroom bill"
With Texas Republicans working to pass their own version of a "bathroom bill," one of the nation's most prominent LGBT civil rights organizations is opening offices in Texas to fight it. The Human Rights Campaign is setting up three field offices in Austin, Houston and Dallas for the legislative session and have set their eyes on defeating Senate Bill 6 and other anti-LGBT legislation that's been proposed by Texas lawmakers.
