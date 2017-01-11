Hospitalized Texas baby soothed by Da...

Hospitalized Texas baby soothed by Dallas Cowboys games

Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The parents of a Texas baby hospitalized with a congenital heart defect are turning to an unlikely source to soothe her: the Dallas Cowboys. WFAA-TV reports 3-month-old Lola Catron has already undergone heart surgery twice since her Oct. 4 birth.

