Hospitalized Texas baby soothed by Dallas Cowboys games
The parents of a Texas baby hospitalized with a congenital heart defect are turning to an unlikely source to soothe her: the Dallas Cowboys. WFAA-TV reports 3-month-old Lola Catron has already undergone heart surgery twice since her Oct. 4 birth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|52 min
|Frogface Kate
|49
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Panks
|62,828
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|19 hr
|Quirky
|6
|GOP again eyes sanctuary cities ban due to poli...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ...
|Jan 9
|slick willie expl...
|17
|Once again, the Texas Legislature is mostly whi...
|Jan 9
|Jim
|1
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan 9
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC