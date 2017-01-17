His granddaughter has cancer. He was bringing pot cookies to her. He got busted.
All Newman resident Phillip Blanton wanted to do, he said, was bring some comfort to his granddaughter, who has stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma. But his California medical marijuana card counted for nothing in Texas, where the 67-year-old now faces felony drug possession charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|40 min
|Willie Granville
|3
|Bill aims to cut off aid to countries that don'...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|The Brief: Who will pay for criminal justice re...
|7 hr
|jum
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Brian_G
|62,878
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|19 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
|Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|McGooters
|20
|Man offers plea in stalking of dead daughter's ... (Jun '08)
|Jan 15
|Agree
|20
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC