His granddaughter has cancer. He was ...

His granddaughter has cancer. He was bringing pot cookies to her. He got busted.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

All Newman resident Phillip Blanton wanted to do, he said, was bring some comfort to his granddaughter, who has stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma. But his California medical marijuana card counted for nothing in Texas, where the 67-year-old now faces felony drug possession charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) 40 min Willie Granville 3
News Bill aims to cut off aid to countries that don'... 3 hr tomin cali 4
News The Brief: Who will pay for criminal justice re... 7 hr jum 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 16 hr Brian_G 62,878
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... 19 hr Wholly Silicon Wafer 10
News Land acquired for Hooters; design phase just be... (Aug '07) Mon McGooters 20
News Man offers plea in stalking of dead daughter's ... (Jun '08) Jan 15 Agree 20
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,004,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC