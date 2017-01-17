Heavy rain pounds Houston area, other parts of Texas
Another round of heavy rain is battering parts of Texas, particularly the Houston area where the morning commute is slowed by flooded streets and poor visibility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 min
|OzRitz
|62,893
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|7
|2 Texas Democratic congressmen boycotting Trump...
|11 hr
|june
|1
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Willie Granville
|3
|Bill aims to cut off aid to countries that don'...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|4
|The Brief: Who will pay for criminal justice re...
|Tue
|jum
|1
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|Mon
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC