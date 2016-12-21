Headless Santa doesn't slow holiday s...

Headless Santa doesn't slow holiday spirit in Texas

Santa Claus needs more than just Rudolph to guide him after vandals ripped the head off of a statue of St. Nick in the town of Lewisville in north Texas. Ed Lujan, who owns the statue, said it has been attacked before, but this is the first time the head was ripped completely off.

