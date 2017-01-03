Handcuffed Texas suspect who shot himself has died
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Zacharay Khabir Anam. Khabir Anam, a Texas man who managed to pull a handgun from his waistband and shoot himself in the head while handcuffed in the back of a police patrol car died of his wound Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 in Austin, Texas, one day after the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|44 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,798
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|38
|GOP again eyes sanctuary cities ban due to poli...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|4 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ...
|18 hr
|slick willie expl...
|17
|Once again, the Texas Legislature is mostly whi...
|18 hr
|Jim
|1
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|18 hr
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC