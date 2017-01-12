Gun-friendly statehouses see occasion...

Gun-friendly statehouses see occasional reckless conduct

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

Gun-friendly New Hampshire is back in the spotlight after a lawmaker dropped a loaded firearm this week in a House hearing on a kindergarten bill. But lawmakers packing guns on statehouse grounds - and occasionally handling them recklessly - isn't unique to the "Live Free or Die" state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... 1 hr Le Jimbo 5
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,846
News GOP looks to high court to stop 'Californiazati... 21 hr Jim 1
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) 22 hr Errybody 53
News How to get comfortable with diversity 23 hr Einstein Nukes 5
News In a small Texas town, a new private detention ... Sat TerriB1 1
Susan J. Inabinett Fri Intel 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,757 • Total comments across all topics: 277,926,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC