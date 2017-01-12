GOP looks to high court to stop 'Californiazation' of Texas
Republican lawmakers who decry the "Californiazation" of Texas are hoping court action will end bag bans many cities have adopted while stemming other local laws that they believe erode individual and economic liberties.
