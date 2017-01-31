GOP-led Senate panel approves Zinke, ...

GOP-led Senate panel approves Zinke, Perry

Read more: 680News

Republicans pushed President Donald Trump's nominees to head the Energy and Interior Departments through a Senate panel on Tuesday while other committees moved toward votes on his picks to head agencies in the thick of partisan battles over health care, legal protections, education and the economy. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee quickly approved former Texas Gov. Rick Perry as Energy secretary by 16-7, and Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., to head Interior by 16-6.

