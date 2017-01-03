Four children dead, woman critical af...

Four children dead, woman critical after deadly accidental poisoning in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Hospital officials say a Texas woman is in critical condition a day after four children died and five other people were sickened by an apparent accidental poisoning under her home. A spokesman for University Medical Center in Lubbock says 45-year-old Martha Balderas of Amarillo was in critical condition Tuesday, a day after she and the other victims were discovered by someone checking on the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 min Kissez8098 62,655
News Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ... 8 hr tomin cali 1
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) 9 hr masterone 1,020
News Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers 12 hr L Morales 4
News Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08) 16 hr Petro 140
News 49ers fire coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke Mon Jim 1
News Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11) Mon Terris_world 9
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,583,804

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC