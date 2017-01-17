Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to Face Congress in Confirmation Hearing
Donald Trump's former GOP primary rival, former Texas Governor Rick Perry, will come before Congress tomorrow for his confirmation hearing for Secretary of the Energy Department. Trump selected Perry to serve as his Secretary of Energy on December 14, nearly a year-and-a-half after a contentious primary season where the two ran against each other.
