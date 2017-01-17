Former president's breathing tube ind...

Former president's breathing tube indicates severe pneumonia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Former President George H.W. Bush is being treated for pneumonia in intensive care at a Houston hospital where doctors are evaluating him before removing a breathing tube. His underlying health problems include vascular parkinsonism, a rare syndrome that mimics Parkinson's disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Sooo True 62,937
News Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06) 2 hr Frank Walker 2,159
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 6 hr Rev Cash Dollar 8
Election Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14) 9 hr PrehistoricPharts 159
News 2 Texas Democratic congressmen boycotting Trump... Wed june 1
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Tue Willie Granville 3
News Bill aims to cut off aid to countries that don'... Jan 17 tomin cali 4
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,390 • Total comments across all topics: 278,080,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC