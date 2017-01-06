First Days of 2017 Bring New a Bathroom Billsa
In the first days of 2017, legislators in five states have introduced so-called "bathroom bills" restricting access to public accommodations. Legislative moves this week in Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas and Virginia represent the latest efforts at the center of a broader public debate over transgender rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin...
|1 hr
|Christsharia sLaw
|14
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Lovey3639
|62,716
|Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ...
|11 hr
|Mikey
|10
|Rick Perry's Texas giveaways: There's something...
|13 hr
|jim
|1
|How Mumps And Measles Will Put Texas At Center ...
|Jan 4
|Pharma Pays
|1
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|Jan 3
|masterone
|1,020
|Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers
|Jan 3
|L Morales
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC