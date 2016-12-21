Federal judge mulling fate of Texas fetal remains rules
A federal judge is hearing arguments from abortion rights advocates and Texas attorneys before deciding whether the state's rules mandating burial or cremation for fetal remains can take effect. The health department regulations would ban hospitals and abortion facilities from disposing of remains from abortions and miscarriages as biological medical waste, meaning they often end up in sanitary landfills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|41 min
|Look It Up
|62,646
|Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers
|45 min
|L Morales
|4
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|Truth917
|1,019
|Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|Petro
|140
|49ers fire coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke
|15 hr
|Jim
|1
|Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11)
|18 hr
|Terris_world
|9
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Sun
|Victim
|175
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC