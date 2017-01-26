Federal judge again blocks Texas fetal remains rules
A federal judge has again blocked Texas rules mandating burial or cremation of fetal remains, in a victory for abortion-rights groups. Austin-based U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks ruled Friday that the health department regulations had no public health benefit and could unduly burden women seeking abortions.
