Federal judge again blocks Texas feta...

Federal judge again blocks Texas fetal remains rules

14 hrs ago

A federal judge has again blocked Texas rules mandating burial or cremation of fetal remains, in a victory for abortion-rights groups. Austin-based U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks ruled Friday that the health department regulations had no public health benefit and could unduly burden women seeking abortions.

