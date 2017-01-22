Energy Secretary-designate, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, testifies...
President Donald Trump has disputed climate change, pledged a revival of coal and disparaged wind power, and his nominee to head the Energy Department was once highly skeptical of the agency's value. What this means for states' efforts to promote renewable energy is an open question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Texas Democratic congressmen boycotting Trump...
|4 hr
|santo
|2
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|10 hr
|Lol
|9
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,981
|Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ...
|14 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|5
|'It's made in Vietnam!' At inauguration, origin...
|Sat
|Copper Head Road
|2
|Texas Court grants appeal after 35 years withou...
|Sat
|Jim
|1
|At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court wil...
|Sat
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC