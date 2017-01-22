Energy Secretary-designate, former Te...

Energy Secretary-designate, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, testifies...

Read more: Boston.com

President Donald Trump has disputed climate change, pledged a revival of coal and disparaged wind power, and his nominee to head the Energy Department was once highly skeptical of the agency's value. What this means for states' efforts to promote renewable energy is an open question.

