Electrical problems identified in fatal chairlift accident
Investigators say electrical problems caused a chairlift at a small Colorado ski resort to hit a support tower and topple a Texas woman about 25 feet to her death. A Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board report released Monday says problems with the chairlift's electrical drive/control system "contributed to a rare dynamic event that occurred on the lift at the time of the incident."
