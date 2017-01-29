Education funding reforms named top priority by Texas Senate Finance Committee
The Senate Finance Committee called for a complete reconstruction of Texas'public school finance system and higher education reforms during the committee's first round of meetings last week. Committee Chairwoman Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, designated a specialized work group to "propose potential replacements for our current funding structure" in the public school system.
