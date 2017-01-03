Dozens of Abused Animals Were Just Re...

Dozens of Abused Animals Were Just Rescued in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Southern Accents

With a sweet cream cheese "frosting" and chopped milk chocolate, this take on red velvet cake will knock the socks off your guests. Help couldn't come too soon for the dozens of animals found living in squalor at a supposed animal rescue in Texas on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba... 1 hr Imprtnrd 13
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,725
News New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin... 4 hr Abrahammock Relig... 16
News Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ... 19 hr spud 11
News Rick Perry's Texas giveaways: There's something... Fri jim 1
News How Mumps And Measles Will Put Texas At Center ... Jan 4 Pharma Pays 1
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) Jan 3 masterone 1,020
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,221 • Total comments across all topics: 277,694,556

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC