Don Draper and 'Mad Men' archive land at University of Texas
Show creator Matthew Weiner and production company Lionsgate have donated the "Mad Men" archive materials to the University of Texas' Harry Ransom Center humanities library in Austin. Some materials will eventually be on display for the public.
Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
