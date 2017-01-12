Dogs found shot to death at home of woman who rescued them from Texas animal shelter

Eight dogs are found shot dead at the home of a woman who 'rescued' more than 100 animals from a Texas animal shelter Eight dogs have been found shot dead in the home of a woman who rescued more than 100 animals from a Texas animal shelter. Brian Moore, 25, and his girlfriend, Whitney Smither, a recent high school graduate, have been accused of animal cruelty after authorities found the remains in their home in Horatio, Arkansas, leaving dozens of dogs unaccounted for, still.

