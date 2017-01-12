Dogs found shot to death at home of woman who rescued them from Texas animal shelter
Eight dogs are found shot dead at the home of a woman who 'rescued' more than 100 animals from a Texas animal shelter Eight dogs have been found shot dead in the home of a woman who rescued more than 100 animals from a Texas animal shelter. Brian Moore, 25, and his girlfriend, Whitney Smither, a recent high school graduate, have been accused of animal cruelty after authorities found the remains in their home in Horatio, Arkansas, leaving dozens of dogs unaccounted for, still.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NJ Mayor David Mayer made History Raising Highe...
|3 hr
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi...
|5 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Coconutz9888
|62,843
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|14 hr
|betty johnson
|1
|Pair faces decades in prison in sex trafficking...
|16 hr
|Jim
|1
|In-N-Out's heiress reveals shocking details abo...
|21 hr
|Lusto
|1
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|Wed
|Cakez5956
|50
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC