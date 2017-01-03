Dog owner starts fundraising campaign...

Dog owner starts fundraising campaign to keep dog park open

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

A dog owner in Waco has started a GoFundMe page after seeing a post about the potential of what may be the only off-leash dog park in Waco closing. The free dog park is managed by the Texas Animal Medical Center whose staff is in charge of mowing, providing dog waste bags and picking up those bags from the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 min Lovey3639 62,716
News New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin... 26 min Johnny 10
News Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ... 8 hr Mikey 10
News Rick Perry's Texas giveaways: There's something... 9 hr jim 1
News How Mumps And Measles Will Put Texas At Center ... Wed Pharma Pays 1
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) Jan 3 masterone 1,020
News Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers Jan 3 L Morales 4
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,470

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC