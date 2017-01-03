Dog owner starts fundraising campaign to keep dog park open
A dog owner in Waco has started a GoFundMe page after seeing a post about the potential of what may be the only off-leash dog park in Waco closing. The free dog park is managed by the Texas Animal Medical Center whose staff is in charge of mowing, providing dog waste bags and picking up those bags from the park.
