Democrats again to lead just 2 Texas Senate committees
Democrats will again head just two Texas Senate committees, the same number that the minority party ran last session in 2015. Republican Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,917
|Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06)
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|2,156
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|16 hr
|tomin cali
|7
|2 Texas Democratic congressmen boycotting Trump...
|Wed
|june
|1
|It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Willie Granville
|3
|Bill aims to cut off aid to countries that don'...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|4
|The Brief: Who will pay for criminal justice re...
|Tue
|jum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC