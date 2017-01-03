Dallas jail inmate's beating death be...

Dallas jail inmate's beating death being investigated

A Dallas County Jail inmate was fatally beaten by his cellmate late last month, but the attacker said it wasn't until he called jailers for help because the victim was "breathing hard" that they realized what had happened, a newspaper reported. A state panel is investigating the Dec. 30 attack amid concerns that the jailers should have been paying closer attention, The Dallas Morning News reported .

