Crippling ice, heavy rain expected as storm hits central US

A winter storm that brought heavy snow and rainfall to northern California is descending upon the southern Plains, packing crippling ice accumulations and heavy rain that could cause widespread power outages and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for northwestern Oklahoma starting Friday morning, and a winter storm watch for much of the rest of Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri along with parts of Illinois and Texas.

