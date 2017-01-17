Country singer Lee Greenwood 'would b...

Country singer Lee Greenwood 'would be embarrassed to turn down inauguration'

Country music singer Lee Greenwood said he could not imagine the "embarrassment" at turning down an invitation to perform at a presidential inauguration, adding that "very few people get the honour". Greenwood, 74, will perform at Thursday evening's Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration, which officially kicks off festivities ahead of the inauguration of American President-elect Donald Trump, in Washington DC.

