Convicted killer of 2 in Fort Worth set to die Wednesday
Wilkins is set for lethal injection Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, as the nation's first execu... Lawyers for Texas death row inmate Christopher Wilkins looked to the U.S. Supreme Court to keep him from becoming the first prisoner executed in the nation this year. Lawyers for Texas death row inmate Christopher Wilkins looked to the U.S. Supreme Court to keep him from becoming the first prisoner executed in the nation this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,815
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|4 hr
|Imprtnrd
|46
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|11 hr
|Quirky
|6
|GOP again eyes sanctuary cities ban due to poli...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ...
|Mon
|slick willie expl...
|17
|Once again, the Texas Legislature is mostly whi...
|Mon
|Jim
|1
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Mon
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC