Convicted killer of 2 in Fort Worth set to die Wednesday

Wilkins is set for lethal injection Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, as the nation's first execu... HUNTSVILLE, Texas - Lawyers for Texas death row inmate Christopher Wilkins looked to the U.S. Supreme Court to keep him from becoming the first prisoner executed in the nation this year. Wilkins, 48, was set for lethal injection Wednesday evening for a double slaying in Fort Worth in 2005 that stemmed from a $20 drug deal in which he thought he was buying a rock of crack cocaine that really was a piece of gravel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.