Condemned inmate tied to 4 Texas slayings loses court appeal

A federal appeals court has refused an appeal from a Texas death row inmate who confessed to four rape-slayings, another sexual attack where the victim survived and to molesting two children. Attorneys for 54-year-old Anthony Shore argued to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that lawyers at Shore's 2004 Harris County trial didn't properly investigate and present evidence of his brain damage and that executing Shore would be unconstitutional because he suffers brain damage.

