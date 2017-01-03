China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet T...

China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's president

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, shakes hands with First Vice President of Honduras Ricardo Alvarez after arriving at Soto Cano Air Base outside Comayagua, Honduras, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. The Taiwanese leader will meet with Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Monday, as part of a weeklong state tour to reinforce Taiwanese relations with Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,766
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... 3 hr Le Jimbo 1
News Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba... 3 hr Imprtnrd 33
News New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin... 23 hr Frogface Kate 21
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) Sun Farmer 179
News Man gets prison for shining laser at Texas TV h... Sat Jim 1
News Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ... Fri spud 11
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,370 • Total comments across all topics: 277,747,516

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC