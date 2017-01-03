China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's president

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, shakes hands with First Vice President of Honduras Ricardo Alvarez after arriving at Soto Cano Air Base outside Comayagua, Honduras, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. The Taiwanese leader will meet with Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Monday, as part of a weeklong state tour to reinforce Taiwanese relations with Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.