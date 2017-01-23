Chief: Slain Dallas-area detective connected with people
Lewisville Honor Guard Sgt. Ken Naffziger arrives for the funeral service of Little Elm police detective Jerry Walker at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas Governor Goes After Sheriff Who Protects ...
|2 hr
|santo
|2
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|2 hr
|America
|11
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|18 hr
|Well Well
|33
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,986
|At Least 1 Dead, 6 Injured in San Antonio Mall ...
|Mon
|Jim
|1
|2 Texas Democratic congressmen boycotting Trump...
|Sun
|santo
|2
|Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ...
|Sun
|USAUSAUSA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC