Central Texas Cities on the Texas Mos...

Central Texas Cities on the Texas Most Dangerous Intersections

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Central Texas Cities on the Texas Most Dangerous Intersections - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen The list was compiled by Houston Attorney Brian White. White used data from the Texas Department of Transportation on crashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ... 1 hr tomin cali 1
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) 2 hr masterone 1,020
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr carmino seranni 62,647
News Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers 5 hr L Morales 4
News Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08) 9 hr Petro 140
News 49ers fire coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke 20 hr Jim 1
News Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11) 23 hr Terris_world 9
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,619 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,270

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC