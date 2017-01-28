Casino gambling in Texas: Probably not this session, says lawmaker
Lifelong Lubbockite Ida Villanueva and her husband cross the state line into Hobbs, New Mexico, then enjoy a weekend getaway at the casino. "I would be great," Villanueva said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Houston, DNC chair candidates talk fighting ...
|25 min
|SANTO
|2
|Gore's new movie highlights alternative energy ...
|3 hr
|Solarman
|5
|Texas Mosque Set On Fire One Day After Trump Si...
|5 hr
|lets get rid of t...
|26
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,028
|Younger activists say theya re anti-abortion, n...
|17 hr
|Yeah Sure
|1
|After new rape lawsuit, Baylor says made 'great...
|Sat
|davy
|1
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Sat
|another brick in ...
|59
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC