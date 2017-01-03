Cash crunch, bathroom bill battle await Texas lawmakers
Sen. Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso, center, stands with other Texas legislators and civil rights representatives during a news conference at the Texas Capitol, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Rodriguez and the group called for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other legislators to protect the rights of minorities and immigrants as the Texas' 85th Legislative session begins Tuesday.
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|15 min
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|57 min
|Into The Night
|62,802
|GOP again eyes sanctuary cities ban due to poli...
|5 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|7 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ...
|21 hr
|slick willie expl...
|17
|Once again, the Texas Legislature is mostly whi...
|21 hr
|Jim
|1
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|21 hr
|Jim
|1
