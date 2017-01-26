Bodies of North Texas sheriff's deputy, son found in home
Authorities say a sheriff's deputy and his son have been found fatally shot in a home northwest of Fort Worth. Graham police Chief Tony Widner said Friday that the bodies of 61-year-old Joseph Parker and 27-year-old Kensy Parker were found a day earlier in a bedroom of the home.
