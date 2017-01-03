Black teen files $5 million lawsuit against white cop who assaulted her at 2015 Texas pool party

The family of a black teen who was brutally pulled down by her hair and then tackled by a white Texas police officer as she attempted to leave a pool party in 2015 is suing the officer who attacked her, the police department and the city of McKinney. According to the Dallas News , Dajerria Becton and her legal guardian, Shashona Becton, have filed a $5 million suit in federal court stating former Officer Eric Casebolt violated her constitutional rights by using excessive force and holding her without probable cause.

