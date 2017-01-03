Better East Texas: Trump vs The Swamp

Better East Texas: Trump vs The Swamp

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

President-elect Donald Trump is already setting the agenda for the legislative branch specifically Congress - and he hasn't been sworn in yet. Earlier this week, Congress was ready to vote on reducing funding for the Office of Congressional Ethics, which monitors conduct of congressional members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dem Rep: DHS Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into ... 2 hr Mikey 11
News New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin... 2 hr Johnny 3
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr IB DaMann 62,711
News Rick Perry's Texas giveaways: There's something... 3 hr jim 1
News How Mumps And Measles Will Put Texas At Center ... Wed Pharma Pays 1
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) Jan 3 masterone 1,020
News Families looking for 2 missing Fort Bliss soldiers Jan 3 L Morales 4
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,669 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,414

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC