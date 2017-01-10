Bald eagle euthanized after being shot in Texas
The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person responsible for shooting a bald eagle in the Anahuac area. Bald eagle euthanized after being shot in Texas The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person responsible for shooting a bald eagle in the Anahuac area.
