Backlash in Texas over "bathroom bill" begins with author
Backlash over Texas ' efforts to adopt anti-LGBT bathroom laws has begun, with a best-selling author snubbing lawmakers and Dallas civic leaders warning major sporting events could go elsewhere. Republican legislator Rep. Matt Schaefer fired back Wednesday with a proposal to restrict lawmakers and others in the Texas capitol to using public bathrooms according to their "biological sex."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 min
|NYStateOfMind
|62,838
|Pair faces decades in prison in sex trafficking...
|1 hr
|Jim
|1
|In-N-Out's heiress reveals shocking details abo...
|6 hr
|Lusto
|1
|Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi...
|11 hr
|Fundie Concernd B...
|1
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|12 hr
|Cakez5956
|50
|GOP again eyes sanctuary cities ban due to poli...
|12 hr
|anotherview
|3
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Tue
|Quirky
|6
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC