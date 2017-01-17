Armed robbery trial date set

An Avery, Texas, man accused of committing a spree of armed robberies across several Texas counties in November 2015 is scheduled for a jury trial next month before a federal judge in Texarkana. Bobby Wayne Lance, 50, has been in custody since he was arrested in Red River County by members of the Bowie County Sheriff's Office working with the Red River County Sheriff's Office and FBI.

