Amazon opening ninth fulfilment centre in Texas

Amazon, the world's biggest online retailer is opening its ninth fulfilment centre in Texas in Coppell, which is expected to provide employment to more than 1,000 people. Amazon had earlier announced setting up of a fulfilment centre, which is under construction in Houston.

