Afghanistan War veteran killed mother, wife and daughter in murder suicide

VIP chauffeur, 27, who drove the Kardashians around Paris is among the 17 men arrested for $10 million Kim robbery Mother who helped her boyfriend rape, torture and chop up her daughter, 14, in sick sex-murder fantasy used to be an ADOPTION supervisor Going home with another guy, texting the whole time and saying 'I love you' BEFORE they even met: Men reveal the worst things women have done on their first date The end of Yahoo: Marissa Mayer to RESIGN and firm to change its name to Altaba if $4.8bn Verizon takeover gets the go-ahead Donald Trump appoints 'incredibly successful' son-in-law Jared Kushner to White House as 'Senior Advisor' - but he won't be paid a penny to avoid nepotism laws EXCLUSIVE - Reunited and it feels no good: Greta Van Susteren 'never liked' Megyn Kelly and is 'extremely jealous of her former Fox News nemesis,' who will soon be working alongside her at NBC Enough ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.