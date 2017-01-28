Accused killer on FBI's Most Wanted Fugitive list surrenders at Texas border
A man suspected of raping and killing a working young mother on the University of Texas campus in 1983 is in custody after years on the run. Robert Van Wisse, 51, surrendered to authorities at the Texas border Thursday.
